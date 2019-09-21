Three weeks after Prof. Gideon Okedayo, a lecturer in the Department of Mathematical Science at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, was kidnapped and murdered, another lecturer has been kidnapped in Oyo state.

Gbenga Alayande, a lecturer at the College of Agriculture, Igbo-Ora, Oyo state was said to be returning from a union meeting on Thursday, September 19, 2019, in Saki when he was abducted.

The public relation officer of the institution, Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the abduction of the lecturer on Friday, September 20, 2019.

He said the State Commissioner of Police, Sina Olukolu has visited the area where Alayande was kidnapped for assessment, adding that the police have started making efforts to rescue him.

“Some lecturers were abducted at the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-ora. The police is on the top of the situation.

“The Commissioner of Police went there in the morning for an on-the-spot assessment. Other developments will be unravelled.”

Recently, lecturers seem to have become easy targets for kidnappers.

In May, Professor Olayinka Adegbehingbe, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) was abducted by suspected gunmen on his way to Ife on at Apomu town along Ife-Ibadan Expressway. He was released the next day.

Also in May, a lecturer in Katsina state, Dr Bello Birch was kidnapped and his colleague, Dr. Bashir Ruwangodiya, who volunteered to deliver the ransom his abductors requested was also kidnapped.