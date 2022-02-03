Gunmen kidnap 4 Zamfara ASUU Chairman’s family members, one other.

Confirming the incidence on Wednesday in Gusau, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Muhammed Shehu, said detectives had been deployed on a search and rescue operation.

Shehu added that the police were also working with the university management for intelligence and further action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the gunmen arrived the residence of the ASUU chairman at Damba Quarters, Gusau, shortly after midnight and began to fire shots.

A source from the neighbourhood said the armed criminals kidnapped the nephew and niece of the ASUU chairman and two younger sisters of his wife.

Similarly, the armed men also abducted a staff attached to the bursary department of the university, simply identified as Alhaji Abbas, in the neighbourhood.