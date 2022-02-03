RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kidnap 4 Zamfara ASUU Chairman’s family members, one other

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Zamfara have confirmed the kidnapping of four members of the family of ASUU Chairman and one other by unknown gunmen.

The gunmen had allegedly invaded the residence of Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), Federal University, Gusau, Abdulrahaman Adamu, and abducted four of his family members.

Confirming the incidence on Wednesday in Gusau, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Muhammed Shehu, said detectives had been deployed on a search and rescue operation.

Shehu added that the police were also working with the university management for intelligence and further action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the gunmen arrived the residence of the ASUU chairman at Damba Quarters, Gusau, shortly after midnight and began to fire shots.

A source from the neighbourhood said the armed criminals kidnapped the nephew and niece of the ASUU chairman and two younger sisters of his wife.

Similarly, the armed men also abducted a staff attached to the bursary department of the university, simply identified as Alhaji Abbas, in the neighbourhood.

NAN also recalls that Damba Quarters had suffered series of attacks by suspected kidnappers in the past, making the latest incident, the third within a spate of two months.

News Agency Of Nigeria

