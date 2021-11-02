RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kidnap 2 pupils in Edo

The abductors dragged the two pupils from a vehicle into a bush.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Two pupils of Glory Land Group of Schools in Edo were kidnapped on Tuesday at 5:35 pm on the Igarra-Auchi Road, near Ikpeshi, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo.

The spokesman for the police command in the state, SP Kontongs Bello, confirmed the abduction and said that police operatives, soldiers and vigilantes were combing bushes in an effort to rescue the pupils.

"Two students were kidnapped but efforts are on to rescue them unhurt.

"Men of the Nigeria Police, soldiers and vigilantes are already combing bushes to rescue the students," he said.

It was gathered that the vehicle in which the pupils were travelling in company with other pupils, was intercepted at gunpoint and the abductors dragged the two pupils from the vehicle into a bush.

They were said to be returning to Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo, after the close of school when they were kidnapped.

