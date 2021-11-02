Gunmen kidnap 2 pupils in Edo

The spokesman for the police command in the state, SP Kontongs Bello, confirmed the abduction and said that police operatives, soldiers and vigilantes were combing bushes in an effort to rescue the pupils.

"Two students were kidnapped but efforts are on to rescue them unhurt.

"Men of the Nigeria Police, soldiers and vigilantes are already combing bushes to rescue the students," he said.

It was gathered that the vehicle in which the pupils were travelling in company with other pupils, was intercepted at gunpoint and the abductors dragged the two pupils from the vehicle into a bush.