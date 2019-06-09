Two Lebanese workers of a construction company have reportedly been kidnapped in Rivers State.

New York Times reports that the workers were abducted on Friday, June 7, 2019, from a site in the Andoni local government area of the state.

Rivers state police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni said, “Some people have been invited for questioning and we hope by the end of today we may close in on the main targets.”

Meanwhile, the state governor, Nyesom Wike, has on Saturday, June 8, 2019, issued a 72-hour ultimatum to chiefs and leaders in Andoni Local Government Area to ensure the release of three kidnapped expatriates.

In a statement by its Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, the governor said expatriates work for Raffoul Nigeria Limited and were involved in the construction of the Unity Road in Andoni council area.

The governor warned the community leaders saying failure to secure the release of the expatriates at the expiration of the ultimatum would attract consequences from his administration.