According to the Oyo State Police Command, the expatriates were kidnapped on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at a pharmaceutical firm, close to the Toll Gate along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The victims were said to have been kidnapped while driving out of the firm’s premises.

According to Punch, the kidnappers opened fire on their vehicle to ground it to a halt.

Before whisking them say to an unknown destination, the foreigners were reportedly robbed of their cash and other personal effects.

While confirming the incident, Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command said police operatives in Oyo state were already on the trail of the criminals.