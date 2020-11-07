The traders most of whom are market women were kidnapped along the Akure-Owo Expressway, in Uso town in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Among the victims was Mrs Helen Edward, who is the Iyaloja of Isua Akoko In Akoko South East Local Government Area.

The victims according to reports were coming from the monthly meeting of women market leaders in Akure when they were kidnapped.

The driver of the bus that conveyed the market women was reportedly released by the kidnappers, who asked him to go and inform the families of the victims.

However, while confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro disclosed that 10 of the victims have been released.