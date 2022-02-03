Gunmen kidnap 11 council workers in Abia

11 workers of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State have reportedly been arrested by gunmen.
The victims were kidnapped when they were returning from a traditional marriage of one of their colleagues on Saturday.
The workers were kidnapped along Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, within the Imo/Abia boundary of Leru Community.
The victims were said to have been accosted when they were returning from a traditional marriage of one of their colleagues on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Colleagues of the victims reportedly gathered at the council headquarters to hold a special prayer session to seek the face of God for their safety and immediate release.
