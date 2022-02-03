RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kidnap 11 council workers in Abia

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The victims were kidnapped when they were returning from a traditional marriage of one of their colleagues on Saturday.

Gunmen kidnap council workers in Abia. (Vanguard)
Gunmen kidnap council workers in Abia. (Vanguard)

11 workers of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State have reportedly been arrested by gunmen.

Recommended articles

The workers were kidnapped along Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, within the Imo/Abia boundary of Leru Community.

The victims were said to have been accosted when they were returning from a traditional marriage of one of their colleagues on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Colleagues of the victims reportedly gathered at the council headquarters to hold a special prayer session to seek the face of God for their safety and immediate release.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu signs bills for additional 2 universities in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu signs bills for additional 2 universities in Lagos

PSC, Police Force agree to jointly conduct 2021 recruitment screening

PSC, Police Force agree to jointly conduct 2021 recruitment screening

Lagos govt to divert traffic for Shonekan's burial on Friday

Lagos govt to divert traffic for Shonekan's burial on Friday

Nigeria records 65 additional COVID-19 infections

Nigeria records 65 additional COVID-19 infections

NSCDC boss directs reinstatement of Shina Peller’s security aides

NSCDC boss directs reinstatement of Shina Peller’s security aides

2023: Osinbajo’s declaration for presidency non-negotiable - Ajulo

2023: Osinbajo’s declaration for presidency non-negotiable - Ajulo

Buhari leaves Abuja for AU summit in Addis Ababa today

Buhari leaves Abuja for AU summit in Addis Ababa today

2023: Sule Lamido condemns zoning, says it shouldn’t exist anymore

2023: Sule Lamido condemns zoning, says it shouldn’t exist anymore

Polio eradication: Kaduna immunizes children including those with disabilities

Polio eradication: Kaduna immunizes children including those with disabilities

Trending

Barbershop where curvy woman kisses customers before and during haircut (video)

Barbershop where customers are kissed

Inquest: Oromoni was taken to church, not hospital - Family doctor reveals

Sylvester Oromoni was allegedly bullied to death (Guardian)

Guyana to export 120 ready-made wooden houses to Ghana this year

Prefabricated wooden house

67-year-old man invents cooking stove that uses water and air as fuel

Nigerian man, Hadi Usman invents cooking stove that uses water and air pressure to generate fire