The pastor and four of his members were singing a hymn when the armed men stormed their church premises unexpectedly and disrupted the service.

They are seen trying to escape but there was no hiding place.

The pastor, two choir members, and a pianist are seen praising God which was being streamed on Facebook.

During the service in Haiti, a man wielding a rifle entered the chapel and ordered them around before other accomplices also entered.

As soon as the choristers saw the armed intruders, they dropped their mics and tried to take refuge by the side of the altar, while the fear-stricken pastor too followed.

However, the gunmen pulled them out and took them away.

Miami Herald reports that the victims were released shortly after the dramatic incident.

The news portal reported the church’s founder, Gregory M. Figaro as having expressed serious concerns about the incident.

“If this can happen, then anything is possible in the country because there is no respect for any institution, whether it’s a church or school,” he is quoted as saying.

Reports say Haiti is characterised by a growing violence and kidnapping-for-ransom syndicates, operating across the country, paralyzing its economy.