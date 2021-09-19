RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen invade Kogi church, kill 1, abduct 2

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two of the oldest members of the church were abducted and taken away by the gunmen.

Gunmen (Leadership)
Gunmen (Leadership)

Gunmen invaded a place of worship in Kabba, Kogi, on Sunday, killed one person and abducted two worshippers.

Recommended articles

The place of worship located at Okedayo Area on Kabba-Okene Road was invaded at about 10.15a.m. as the day’s worship went underway.

Police’s spokesman in Kogi, DSP William Aya, confirmed the incident.

He described the invasion as unfortunate, saying that the police would go after the perpetrators and ensure that they faced justice.

Mr Kayode Akanbi, a worshipper who was present when the gunmen arrived, said that service was barely underway when the incident happened.

Akanbi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on phone that the gunmen, numbering six were armed with guns and cutlasses and did not mask up.

“We were trying to commence the normal service.

“We just started the call to worship and I was interpreting the pastor’s message, when suddenly the gunmen entered from the main entrance and raised their guns.

“They shot sporadically and everybody started scampering to safety.

According to Akanbi, two of the oldest members were abducted and taken away by the gunmen.

He said also that the gunmen killed a 45-year-old worshipper in the process, adding that the spouse of one of the two abducted worshippers and another male worshipper sustained gunshot injuries.

Akanbi said that police later visited the scene to take the dead to the mortuary at the General Hospital, Kabba while the two injured persons were taken to Lokoja for treatment.

NAN recalls that the Nigeria Correctional Service facility in Kabba was invaded by yet to be identified gunmen in the late hours of Sunday, Sept. 12.

During that invasion, 240 inmates were forcefully released by the gunmen while 114 have so far been rearrested.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Have Nigerians become comfortable with the Twitter ban?

Thugs set Enugu INEC office on fire

COVID-19: FG removes India from restricted countries’ list

Obadiah Mailafia, former deputy governor of CBN dies at 64

Orji Kalu commends Buhari over Southeast visit

President Buhari departs Abuja to attend 76th session of UN General Assembly

Senator commends military for rescuing abducted Maj. Datong

Presidency lists projects and beneficiaries of External Borrowing Plan

‘You’re confused and disoriented,’ PDP blasts Ebonyi Gov Umahi over zoning comment

Trending

Police catch 25-year-old man having midnight sex with a goat in Jigawa

Illustrative Photo of a group of Nigerian Police officers (Bukchris)

How Italian man killed his Nigerian wife

Pellizzar and Rita got married in 2018 (Italian media)

Police kill 18-year-old girl in Lagos

Monsurat was killed by police in Lagos (Punch)

Suspected killers of Senator Na-Allah's son say they sold his car for N1m

Abdulkarim Na-Allah, the eldest son of Sen. Bala Ibn-Na-Allah was killed last month (PMNews)