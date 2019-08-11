Weeks after armed men broke into a female hostel at Obafemi Awolowo University, another female hostel at the University of Ibadan was reportedly invaded by gunmen on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

According to TheCable, the gunmen broke into the Abubakar Abdulsalam post-graduate hall of residence around 2 a.m and they made away with laptops, jewellery and other valuables.

A witness who spoke with the news platform said two male students who were not aware of the robbers’ operation were attacked saying it was a bloody encounter between the attackers and the students.

He added that the invaders were armed with guns, machete and axes.

“It happened around 2 a.m. They went to the female block. We have blocks for female and two for male. They got in through a window.”

“They couldn’t operate for long. When they called, we quickly raised alarm from the guys block. They tied some of the security men that we have. They beat some of them.

“They went from room to room to take their laptops and jewellery. Those people came in with guns, machete, axe. It is an unfortunate incident,” the student narrated.

A female student, who corroborated the story said the armed men, who were six in number would have attacked her but for the timely intervention of the university security men.

She said, “They started robbing from the first floor and robbed like two rooms in the second floor. They were like six in number. What actually woke me up was the doors that they were banging. It was so loud.”

“The security men said they were armed with guns but we saw cutlass. They tied one security man but the other was able to escape. He was the one that alerted UI security team.

“They stole phones, systems and an iPad. A guy who came out with his iPhone to check what was happening was robbed. When they left, the guy tracked the iPhone to Zik hall.

“When he was going to the hall, I guess they knew he was coming and he was stabbed. Another guy was also stabbed on his head also. We were so scared.”

In a similar development, gunmen invaded police barracks in Delta State dispossessing its residents of their belongings.