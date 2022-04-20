RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen invade FCT community, kidnap 4 family members

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, at the early hours of Wednesday, invaded and kidnapped four family members in Shadadi community in Kuje Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Gunmen invade FCT community, kidnap 4 family members. (LindaIkeji)

Some residents of the community told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that the incident happened at about 1a.m. after the suspected kidnappers had shot sporadically into the air.

A relative to the abductees, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the kidnappers, numbering 10 forcefully gained entrance into the house after shooting sporadically into the air and pulling down the widow burglary.

“Immediately they entered at about 1.a.m., they told everybody in the house to lie down with each of them pointing their guns on each member of the family.

“The next thing they did was that, they demanded for a bag in the house and when one of the family members brought a bag, they rejected it and demanded for a particular one.

“The family member went inside the room and brought another bag that they accepted and abducted the husband, one of his daughters, his brother and his sister in-law,” he said.

The relative appealed to security agencies, particularly the police to come to the aid of the abductees to ensure their safe release.

Mrs Joy Adogo, a resident of the community and a neighbour to the abductees, expressed shock over the incident.

She said that several of the abductors were all over the environment while about 10 were inside the house.

“They were numbering about 30 when I saw them going through my window and it was not actually a good experience.

“My appeal is for the police to step in to ensure their safe release,” she said.

Adogo called for improved security patrol, adding that the recent incident was the third within six months in the community.

NAN reports that a team of policemen from the Kuje Divisional Headquarters was seen at the scene of the incident to inspect the area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), DSP Josephine Adeh, said she had not been briefed.

