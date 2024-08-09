Gunmen in military camouflage disrupt church service, kidnap 4 pastors

The attackers fired sporadically for about 20 minutes, causing chaos and panic among the worshippers.

During the attack, four pastors, including the host pastor, Pastor Kingsley Anosike, and three ministers attached to a guest speaker, Bishop Moses Uzodinma, were abducted.

The gunmen specifically targeted Bishop Uzodinma, who was preaching at the time but managed to escape unscathed.

Additionally, one church worker was injured during the attack and was subsequently hospitalised.

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed that the kidnapped clerics had been released in the late hours of Wednesday, August 7, 2024. But the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko has it that an investigation is ongoing to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

A church member, speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the case, revealed that the pastors were freed simultaneously at an undisclosed location.

He stated, “The Pastor and the three ministers who came with the Bishop were all released the same time at a location.”

The source could not confirm whether a ransom was paid, although it was reported that the kidnappers initially demanded ₦100 million.

When asked if any ransom was paid before they were allowed to breathe the air of freedom, he said, “I don’t know and I don’t have that information.”