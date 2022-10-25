RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen demand N5m per passenger after kidnapping 11 travelers in Benue

Damilare Famuyiwa

The motorist and his passengers were on their way to Anambra, when the gunmen intercepted them in Benue.

Gunmen
Gunmen

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen have kidnapped a commercial bus driver and 10 of his passengers.

Read Also

The motorist and his passengers departed Jos, Plateau State, on Friday, October 21, 2022, en route Onitsha, Anambra State, when the gunmen attacked them.

According to a source at the transport company the bus driver belongs to, the driver and his passengers, after leaving their park at about 7:00am, ran into the gunmen at the Benue State border.

It was gathered that the gunmen led the passengers into the bush and compelled them to surrender their mobile devices. However, as the driver attempted to zoom off, he was caught and given the beating of his life.

The source said the kidnappers have now reached out to the transport firm, demanding a ransom of N5 million per passenger, as they threatened to kill them.

It was equally said that the kidnappers are now insisting to only negotiate the victims’ release clauses with their families and relatives.

The families, and relatives of the abductees, the source said, have now agreed to negotiate the release of their loved ones collectively, rather than individually.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had ordered all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commands’ Police Commissioners, and heads of tactical squads to re-strategize security management within their jurisdictions.

This development follows a security advisory by the Embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Abuja, indicating an elevated risk of terror attacks in the country, particularly in the capital city.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CAN demands full-scale investigation into attack on Apostle Suleman

CAN demands full-scale investigation into attack on Apostle Suleman

Flooding: Nigeria receives $244 million for emergency food production

Flooding: Nigeria receives $244 million for emergency food production

2023: Vote, not fight – APC Senatorial Candidate charges youths

2023: Vote, not fight – APC Senatorial Candidate charges youths

Floods: Amnesty Programme delivers truckload of relief materials to Bayelsa victims

Floods: Amnesty Programme delivers truckload of relief materials to Bayelsa victims

2023: Group declares 3 days fasting, prayer for Makinde’s emergence, peaceful poll

2023: Group declares 3 days fasting, prayer for Makinde’s emergence, peaceful poll

2023: APC gets more defectors in Sokoto

2023: APC gets more defectors in Sokoto

Petrol scarcity: Why Nigerians should stop panic buying

Petrol scarcity: Why Nigerians should stop panic buying

Panic over fuel scarcity as petrol queues resurface in Lagos

Panic over fuel scarcity as petrol queues resurface in Lagos

Wike says the award Buhari bestowed on him attests to his performance

Wike says the award Buhari bestowed on him attests to his performance

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi. [SaharaReporters].

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi

RCCG pastor

Lagos court remands teenagers over the death of RCCG pastor

Celestial Church

2 worshippers killed, others hospitalized as gunmen attack celestial church