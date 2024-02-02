Gunmen behead policeman in Akwa Ibom

It was gathered that Osang was beheaded when his assailants stormed his residence located on a lane linking Enen Afaha and Afaha Ube, a suburb within the Uyo metropolis in the late hours of Wednesday, February 1, 2024.

According to a community source, who confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity, the incident occurred at about 8:30 pm.

The source disclosed that the hoodlums gained entry into the compound and started shooting sporadically to scare away residents and passersby before gaining access to their victim’s apartment.

Punch writes that the murder of the inspector is the third in the series of tragic incidents which began in January after a woman was beheaded near Banking Layout, Uyo, and another lady murdered penultimate Sunday night and the dismembered body tucked in a Ghana-Must-Go bag and dumped by the roadside at the Nwaniba area.

Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Mac-Don, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate.

He said the new Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, had ordered a discreet investigation into the murder of the inspector, adding that nothing would be spared to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended.

“We have received that information and it is an unfortunate situation. Already, the Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation and we are committed to ridding the streets of criminal elements.

“We are not deterred by the incident but we are committed to ensuring that criminal-minded persons will account for their actions,” Mac-Don said.

