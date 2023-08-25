Gunmen attacks Army van, steal bags of money in Edo

The armed robbers were said to have attacked the military van conveying at least three soldiers at the traffic lights along Akpakpava Road by First Junction around 2.10 pm of the day.

It was gathered that the gunmen drove an unmarked Toyota Camry car against the traffic facing the military vehicle as two of the four occupants allegedly alighted and opened fire on the soldiers. The three soldiers were said to have abandoned their patrol vehicle and the sacks as they took to their heels.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen took the bags of the money and left after the surviving soldiers fled the scene.

“One of the three soldiers fell while running away, he tried to get up, but he couldn’t, he was bleeding. Later, his two other colleagues came to meet him but they were helpless,” a shop owner, who preferred not to be mentioned for safety reason, was quoted as saying.

Confirming the attack, Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor stated: “The Edo State Police Command can confirm that a soldier was killed on Wednesday in Benin City.

“A good Nigerian reported the incident at the police station covering that neighbourhood. The hoodlums carted away bags believed to have been loaded with cash kept inside the Army van.”