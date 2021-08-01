RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen attack Plateau communities again, kill 4 and set houses ablaze

Unknown masked gunmen (PM News)
A group of gunmen have again attacked some communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing four persons while several houses were set ablaze.

The attack, which occurred on Saturday night when residents of the communities were sleeping left several people injured.

Confirming the attack, Ezekiel Bini, National President of Irigwe Development Association said the killing was carried out by Fulani herders.

He said, “Fulani herdsmen have again attacked our people last night. This particular attack is more devastating.

“Houses from Zamuna Village and those close to Jebbu Miango have been burnt by the attackers.

“They further destroyed our farms by mowing the crops and setting several houses on fire. Four people have been confirmed killed and many seriously injured.”

The Punch reports that security agents have been deployed to the communities.

