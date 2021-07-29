RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen attack another bank in Ondo

bayo wahab

The robbers reportedly shot indiscriminately to scare residents away.

Gunmen (Illustration)
Gunmen (Illustration)

Two weeks after a gang of gunmen invaded a commercial bank in Ondo state and killed three persons including a journalist, another bank has been attacked at the Yaba Area of Ondo town

The bank, which is said to be a few metres away from the Yaba Police Division was attacked at 3 pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

According to eyewitnesses, many people were injured.

Details later...

bayo wahab

