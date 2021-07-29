Two weeks after a gang of gunmen invaded a commercial bank in Ondo state and killed three persons including a journalist, another bank has been attacked at the Yaba Area of Ondo town
Gunmen attack another bank in Ondo
The robbers reportedly shot indiscriminately to scare residents away.
The bank, which is said to be a few metres away from the Yaba Police Division was attacked at 3 pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
According to eyewitnesses, many people were injured.
Details later...
