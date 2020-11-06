Unknown gunmen broke into the residence of Aminu Iya-Abass, the Speaker of of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and abducted two members of his family on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

During the attack, the gunmen reportedly killed one of the vigilantes guarding the house, while a police officer also sustained bullet wounds.

But while confirming the incident on Friday, the Adamawa police command denied the report that a police officer was killed.

Public Relations Officer, Adamawa Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje, said the gunmen abducted two persons from the Speaker’s residence.

Nguroje said, “Yesterday ( Thursday), a certain house was attacked by unknown gunmen who killed a vigilante and went away with two persons from the residence.

“Our people got to the residence around 4 am to halt the operations of the gunmen, at that material time what mattered to them was to rescue the two persons that were abducted by the gunmen and not who owns the house.”

Nguroje added that the state's Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju has directed police investigators to go after the gunmen and rescue the victims the abducted.