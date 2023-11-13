Gunmen abduct Unical Director, Prof Egaga at University staff quarters

Egaga who is a professor at the department of Special Education in the institution was said to have been abducted at his resident. The Police Command in Cross River which confirmed the abduction in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Calabar on Monday, said that action has been initiated to secure his release.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incident, said that though the family didn’t report the incident, we are working to secure his release. The institution’s spokesperson, Effiong Eyo also said the university learnt of the abduction on Monday morning.