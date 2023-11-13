ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen abduct Unical Director, Prof Egaga at University staff quarters

News Agency Of Nigeria

The gunmen was said to have whisked the director away through the river that overlooked the university’s staff quarters.

Gunmen abduct Unical Director, Prof Egaga at University staff quarters (PM News)
Egaga who is a professor at the department of Special Education in the institution was said to have been abducted at his resident. The Police Command in Cross River which confirmed the abduction in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Calabar on Monday, said that action has been initiated to secure his release.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incident, said that though the family didn’t report the incident, we are working to secure his release. The institution’s spokesperson, Effiong Eyo also said the university learnt of the abduction on Monday morning.

The gunmen were said to have whisked the don away through the river that overlooked the university’s staff quarters. It was gathered that they also came in through the same river that connects Calabar to Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state.

