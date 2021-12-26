RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen abduct traditional ruler in Plateau

Gunmen (Leadership)

Gunmen abducted Mr Charles Mato, the Sum Pyem, and paramount ruler of Gindri, in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau on Sunday.

Maj. Ishaku Takwa, Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the military task force maintaining peace in the state, confirmed the abduction.

He told newsmen on Sunday in Jos that Mato was kidnapped from his residence at Gindiri.

He said troops of the task force had been mobilised to the area to conduct search and rescue.

“Troops of OPSH at Gyambus in Mangu have been mobilised to the area. They are on the trail of the kidnappers,’’ Takwa said.

