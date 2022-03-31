The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Kogi, SP William Ovye-Aya, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lokoja.
Gunmen abduct philanthropist in Kogi
Mr David Onoja, President and Founder of Enemona Josh Humanitarian Foundation, has been abducted by gunmen from his house at Wada Road, Lokoja.
Ovye-Aya said a family source disclosed that Onoja was taken away from their home at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday by six gunmen allegedly dressed in police uniform.
“Although, we are not certain whether is kidnapping or not but according to a family member, the men were armed with AK-47 riffles and bullet proof vests.
“The police has swung into action by deploying some officers to the resident of the philanthropist to get details that could assist us launch a manhunt for his eventual rescue.
“As it is, we are on top of the situation and would work in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure that we track down the hoodlums and bring them to book.
“We, hereby, appeal to the public to help report any suspicious individual or group and provide information on the whereabout of the foundation president, ” he said.
