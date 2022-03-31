Gunmen abduct philanthropist in Kogi

Ovye-Aya said a family source disclosed that Onoja was taken away from their home at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday by six gunmen allegedly dressed in police uniform.

“Although, we are not certain whether is kidnapping or not but according to a family member, the men were armed with AK-47 riffles and bullet proof vests.

“The police has swung into action by deploying some officers to the resident of the philanthropist to get details that could assist us launch a manhunt for his eventual rescue.

“As it is, we are on top of the situation and would work in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure that we track down the hoodlums and bring them to book.