Gunmen abduct cleric, son in Kwara, demand N100 million ransom

“Police are already investigating the matter. Efforts are also at an advanced stage to rescue the victims.

“Meanwhile, two suspects have already been arrested,’’ he said.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen broke into the young cleric’s home after removing the burglar-proof in the window and abducted three victims.

One of them made an attempt to escape, but the assailants fired gunshots at him and inflicted machete cuts on him.

The cleric’s father said the kidnappers abandoned the third victim having taken him for dead, but he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He said the kidnappers already contacted the family to demand a ransom of N100 million for the two others they took away.

“The kidnappers have contacted us and they are asking for N100 million ransom. We have begged them to accept N10 million, which we do not even have.