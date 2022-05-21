Gunmen abduct businessman, shot only son in Anambra

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, said Uzozie was taken to an unknown destination and no contact has been made while the son who was badly wounded has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The source said Uzozie was Special Adviser to a former chairman of Nnewi South Local Government Council.

According to the source, members of St Andrew’s Church Umuoham, here Uzozie worships, have organised special prayers for his release and quick recovery of his only son.