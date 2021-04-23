Gunmen abduct businessman in Kwara
Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, a businessman and farmer, was kidnapped on Wednesday by unknown gunmen from his farm in Oke-Onigbin, Isin local government area of Kwara, the State Police Command confirmed on Friday.
According to NAN findings, the businessman was abducted along with some of his Aides.
However, two of his aides escaped after some confrontation with the kidnappers.
They managed to escape with some machete cut injuries while their boss was whisked away to an unknown destination.
The Police said they do not know if the abductors have made any demands from Olayemi’s family.
