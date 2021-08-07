Aminu Bobi, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zone ‘C’, has reportedly been kidnapped by gunmen in the Mariga Local Government Area of Niger state.
Gunmen abduct APC Chairman in Niger
The gunmen reportedly invaded Bobi's farm on six motorcycles.
Recommended articles
Bobi was said to have been kidnapped on Saturday while supervising farmhands working for him on his farm.
According to Daily Trust, the gunmen invaded the farm on six motorcycles, with each motorcycle carrying three people shooting sporadically.
Bobi was the only one who was abducted on the farm.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng