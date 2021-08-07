RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen abduct APC Chairman in Niger

Authors:

bayo wahab

The gunmen reportedly invaded Bobi's farm on six motorcycles.

Unknown masked gunmen (PM News)
Unknown masked gunmen (PM News)

Aminu Bobi, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zone ‘C’, has reportedly been kidnapped by gunmen in the Mariga Local Government Area of Niger state.

Recommended articles

Bobi was said to have been kidnapped on Saturday while supervising farmhands working for him on his farm.

According to Daily Trust, the gunmen invaded the farm on six motorcycles, with each motorcycle carrying three people shooting sporadically.

Bobi was the only one who was abducted on the farm.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ruth Apagu, one of the girls kidnapped in Chibok in 2014 returns home with 2 kids

Gov Okowa promises to deploy more resources to other sectors in 2022

Dino Melaye says he has never stopped anyone from posting his pictures with Hushpuppi

Etiaba emerges Action Alliance governorship candidate in Anambra

Buhari congratulates Labour Minister, Chris Ngige at 69

Southeast may ignore IPOB’s sit-at-home order on Monday

Ngige says he has warned his children who are doctors not to join ‘nonsense strike’

Afenifere reacts as Babangida justifies annulment of June 12 presidential election

Kaduna Govt postpones resumption of schools over insecurity