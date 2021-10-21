RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen abduct 13 passengers in Niger

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Niger on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of thirteen passengers by gunmen at Konar Barau village of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen abduct 13 passengers in Niger. (Leadership)
Gunmen abduct 13 passengers in Niger. (Leadership)

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kuryas, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Recommended articles

Kuryas said that at about 1530 hours, the DPO of Zungeru reported that one Mubarak Idris of Kwanawa village,Sokoto State, a driver of an 18-seater bus with registration number LGT 12 XWX loaded with 18 passengers from Yauwuri Kebbi state mostly fishermen heading to Yenagoa Bayelsa state on fishing activities, reported the matter to the police.

He said Idris reported that on getting to Konar Barau sharp bend under Rafi local government area along Tegina — Minna road, suspected bandits in military uniform kidnapped 13 of his passengers and his motor boy.

He said the gunmen also dispossessed the driver of N131,500 .

The commissioner said that already aggressive manhunt for the hoodlums had commenced and solicited the support of residents, especially those in rural areas, to assist the police with reliable information that could lead to the arrest of the miscreants.

”We appeal to residents to volunteer reliable information that could aid in apprehending miscreants in the state.

”We are doing everything humanly possible to ensure the protection of lives and property in our area of supervision.

”All we require from residents is vital intelligence information that could aid the security personnel deployed across the state on movement of dubious characters in their midst for necessary security action,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians see red over delays in visa processing at India’s mission

Nigerians see red over delays in visa processing at India’s mission

Gov AbdulRazaq is a political liability – Lai Mohammed's loyalists

Gov AbdulRazaq is a political liability – Lai Mohammed's loyalists

Railway corporation suspends Abuja-Kaduna service after bandit attacks on trains

Railway corporation suspends Abuja-Kaduna service after bandit attacks on trains

COVID-19: NCDC records 167 new infections

COVID-19: NCDC records 167 new infections

Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty to terrorism charges, remains stuck with DSS

Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty to terrorism charges, remains stuck with DSS

Wave of violence in Kaduna claims 343 lives in 3 months

Wave of violence in Kaduna claims 343 lives in 3 months

President Erdogan says Turkey terrorist organisation is operating in Nigeria

President Erdogan says Turkey terrorist organisation is operating in Nigeria

If it's our normal behaviour, almost all of them (police officers) would have brutalized everybody,says Lagos Police Commissioner Odumosu

"If it's our normal behaviour, almost all of them (police officers) would have brutalized everybody,"says Lagos Police Commissioner Odumosu

El-Rufai wants 774,000 Nigerian youths immediately recruited as security agents

El-Rufai wants 774,000 Nigerian youths immediately recruited as security agents

Trending

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

“I need protection” -Taxi driver who found & returned $50,000 says people are threatening him

“I need protection -Taxi driver who found & returned $50,000 says people are threatening him