Gunmen abduct 13 passengers in Niger

Kuryas said that at about 1530 hours, the DPO of Zungeru reported that one Mubarak Idris of Kwanawa village,Sokoto State, a driver of an 18-seater bus with registration number LGT 12 XWX loaded with 18 passengers from Yauwuri Kebbi state mostly fishermen heading to Yenagoa Bayelsa state on fishing activities, reported the matter to the police.

He said Idris reported that on getting to Konar Barau sharp bend under Rafi local government area along Tegina — Minna road, suspected bandits in military uniform kidnapped 13 of his passengers and his motor boy.

He said the gunmen also dispossessed the driver of N131,500 .

The commissioner said that already aggressive manhunt for the hoodlums had commenced and solicited the support of residents, especially those in rural areas, to assist the police with reliable information that could lead to the arrest of the miscreants.

”We appeal to residents to volunteer reliable information that could aid in apprehending miscreants in the state.

”We are doing everything humanly possible to ensure the protection of lives and property in our area of supervision.