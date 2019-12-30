Guinness Night Football lights up festive Lagos

Filling up an unconventional venue at Agidingbi, the tournament of football professionals attracted scores of football lovers to a variety night that had the celebration of the beautiful game at its heart.
Guests were immersed in a 360 degree beyond football experience, including a football themed menu, foot snooker and other interactive games, authentic street fashion, glow-in-the-dark body and face painting, and scores of other attractions - as the 5-A-Side tournament took centre stage.
The highly popular Guinness Night Football continues at the Pan African Guinness Night Football Tournament finale, a grand extravaganza set to kick off in Lagos in January 2020.
