Guinness Nigeria introduces Baileys Delight, a light and lush cream liquor

A new fusion of flavours with an African twist, Baileys Delight is perfect for that pause at the end of the day – a moment of pure pleasure in the busyness and buzz of modern life.

To celebrate the launch of Baileys Delight, Baileys collaborated with renowned artist; Emma Umoren who brought a moment of delight to the everyday hustle and bustle, through a spectacular live painting performance at Ikeja City Mall Car Park in Lagos which was followed by a launch event in Lagos at the Ikeja City Mall, Park.

Speaking on the launch, Adenike Adebola, Marketing Director Guinness Nigeria, said “We are so excited to introduce a light and lush cream liquor made in Nigeria, for Nigeria, offering moments of delight to everyday life. We have a series of activities across Nigeria with the goal of infusing moments of delight into the lives of Nigerians. We invite those who work hard for themselves and others to take a moment to pause and indulge just a little bit at the end of each day.”

Baileys Delight with 13% ABV is best served chilled, No Ice for a silky, smooth and delicious treat. It is available nationwide in 750ml for ₦1600 and 187.5ml for ₦500 PET bottles in bars, restaurants and shops.

Follow #BaileysDelight #LushDelight on social media to find out more.

18+ Enjoy Baileys sensibly. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com

