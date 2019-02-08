Guinness fans made of more: 5 more millionaires rewarded in Enugu, Ikorodu, Benin, Ile-ife

Last weekend, five new millionaires emerged in the ongoing Guinness Fans Made of More promotion, bringing the number of million Naira winners to 17 since the promo began.

The Guinness Fans Made of More promo is another of Guinness’ initiatives for identifying and celebrating individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary interest in the beautiful game of football.

Speaking at the presentation of a million Naira cheque to a winner at Ife, Area Sales Manager, Stephen Etubi, reaffirmed Guinness’ continuing commitment to celebrating extraordinary consumers through the Fans Made of More national promotion.

Recent One million Naira cash winners are Victor Nnamdi, Obidimma Ijeoma, Enugu; Iyere Pedro, Benin; Yusuf Ariyo, Ikorodu and Eluwole Abiodun, Ile-ife. They join a growing list of Guinness Fans Made of More million Naira winners. You have a chance to win too!

To become one of the million-naira cash prize winners or join Rio Ferdinand on an all-expense paid trip to a live football match in the UK, simply get yourself a bottle of Guinness and text the code under the cork to 1759.

Promo ends on the 25th of February, 2018.

To find out more about the promo, follow the Guinness Facebook page, facebook.com/Guinness and our handle on IG @guinnessngr.

ABOUT GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC: Guinness Nigeria, a subsidiary of Diageo Plc of the United Kingdom, was incorporated in 1962 with the construction of a brewery in Ikeja, the heart of Lagos. The brewery was the first Guinness operation outside Ireland and Great Britain. Guinness Nigeria has grown tremendously over the years and cemented its place in the hearts of Nigerian stout drinkers as the favourite bold premium stout. For more information, please visit https://www.guinness-nigeria.com/

This is a featured post