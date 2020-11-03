To commemorate Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day celebration, this year’s publication was specially created after much intensified survey and research on high achievers of Nigerian descent who contributed largely to personal and social impact on others –both locally and internationally.

The list features the country’s leading business leaders, executives and key players across various industries including; The Arts & Creativity; Entrepreneurship; Finance; Healthcare & Medicine; Law & Politics; The Media; Power & Energy; Social Impact; Technology; and Innovations & Inventions.

Maje Ayida is listed in the health and wellness category of the edition, alongside several game changers in other sectors including; Ade Adebisi, Mo Abudu, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Ibukun Awosika, all of whom have been identified as Nigerians who continuously steer and inspire human and social development in their chosen fields.

As evidenced in his recent appointment as the Vice-executive Chair -Spa & Wellness Association of Africa (SWAA) Nigeria Chapter, Ayida is notable for his positive contributions and consolidated efforts in the structuring and advancement of the Health and fitness space in Nigeria.

Guardian Life enlists Maje Ayida amongst 60 Nigerians making “Nigerian Lives Matter”

In his capacity as the CEO of Eden Lifestyle- a reputable health and fitness company, Maje recently pledged his support to the welfare of Nigerians by providing free therapy to victims and others affected by SARS brutality.

Maje Ayida is an accomplished international speaker, influencer and writer, whose service and impact in the industry has ensured far reaching effect on healthy lifestyle choices amongst Nigerians, re-echoing the message that really and truly “Nigerian Lives Matter”.

*This is a featured post.