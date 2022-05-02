Grandma reveals how she rescued kids offered for N70,000 to ritualists

According to Ekong, when her daughter gave birth to her first child, her husband was jobless. Hence, a family friend introduced them to ritualists who offered to buy the children.

Ekong said when she learnt about their plan to sell the children, she threatened to curse them and report them to the police, which made them abandon the children and take to their heels.

Lamenting her ordeals raising the children bad a visually-impaired aged woman, Ekong said it was the stipends she makes from weeding people’s farms that she used in fending for them, adding that she struggles to put them in school.

The grandma further revealed that she managed to enroll the children to St. George’s Primary School, Aka Offot, Uyo, for their primary education, when they came of age.

“I cry for these children each day they leave for school without food and no writing materials in class. Now, I can’t help them. Their parents ran away as they failed in their plot to sell them to ritualists,” she added.