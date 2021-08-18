Graduate resigns bank job for bread-hawking, describes decision, a ‘blessing’

”After my graduation, I worked with Zenith Bank as ‘Contract Staff’ for six years, before I resigned to start selling bread."

Narrating how his ‘romance’ with the bread business started, Dahiru said a man that was bringing bread to the bank, arouse his interest.

”It was during my annual leave that I decided to talk to a man who sells bread to us in the bank, indicating my interest in the trade.

“I had realised that what he earned in selling bread was more than my monthly earnings at the bank.

”He tried to discourage me on the grounds that as a graduate, bread- selling was not something I should embark on, but I insisted.

”I eventually resigned from the bank and started selling bread on a motorcycle, to the surprise and dismay of some people,” he said.

He said his economic status had risen now, compared with when he was a casual staff at the Zenith Bank, adding that he was now in a position to assist people in need of money.

“I am not ashamed of selling bread as a graduate; those that parade themselves as graduates and do not have a source of income, do ask for assistance from me; they should be ashamed, not me.

”I save a minimum of N5,000 daily if my customers did not default in settling my money, but if they do, I save N3000 daily,” he boasted.

According to him, his only challenge is the means of transporting bread to customers, saying the motorbike currently being used, is inadequate.

”I use a motorcycle which is cannot carry large quantity of bread to meet up with the demand of my customers; sometimes I to go to the bakery three to four times, and often time before I finish my supply, the bread will finish from the bakery,” he said.