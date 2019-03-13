The 23-year-old suspect who hails from Benue state was arrested at Okada in the Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

NDLEA commandant in the state, Buba Wakawa, who confirmed the arrest said the suspect was arrested following information received by the agency about the illegal activities of Abel.

The drugs found in his possession include eight wraps of crack cocaine weighing 24 grams, 53 wraps of skunk cannabis weighing 250 grams and 45 tablets of Rohypnol.

The Business Administration graduate of Edo State Polytechnic in his statement said he started smuggling drugs for the past one year.

" After my diploma course, l wanted a job to sustain myself but there was none. That was how a friend introduced me to drug trafficking. In order to get more profit, l sell different types of drugs like cocaine, cannabis and rohypnol. I get my supply from New Road in the Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State," he stated.

NDLEA boss said the suspect will be charged to court as soon investigation is concluded.

He urged the youth and members of the public to shun drug trafficking and fulfill their dreams and aspirations in life.