Govt calls for calm as policeman shoots tanker driver in Gombe.

The incident led to the barricading of Gombe-Dukku-Darazo Road which left commuters plying the road stranded for several hours.

Mr Julius Ishaya, the Gombe state Commissioner for Information and Culture, made the appeal in a news conference in Gombe.

Ishaya stated that the incident which he referred to as a “misunderstanding between the policeman and the tanker driver”, made other tanker drivers to block the road in “solidarity with their member who was shot”.

He added that the tanker driver was alive and was taken to a health facility in Gombe where he was receiving medical care.

The commissioner said the policeman was arrested and disarmed while the police command in the state was investigating the matter to unravel the cause of the “misunderstanding”.

Ishaya called on citizens of the state as well as commuters to remain calm as the state government had taken necessary measures in that regard.

“At this point, we want to appeal to the public to maintain calm as government had taken steps by engaging all parties involved.”

While assuring commuters plying the road of their safety, Ishaya said the road had reopened for free flow of movement of persons and goods.

Confirming the incident, Mr Ishola Babaita, the Commissioner of Police in the State, said a tanker driver was shot on Monday morning which led to the barricading of the road.

Babaita said the victim was taken to a hospital for medical care and was in stable condition.

“Today, Jan. 17, 2022 at about 06:30am at Gombe-Abba Police nipping-point on Dukku-Darazo road while conducting stop and search, Insp. Urbanus Ishaku Gombe shot a trailer driver, one Abdullahi Bello ‘m’ of Bauchi State.

“As a result, he sustained injury on his buttocks, the victim was rushed to Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, where he is currently receiving treatment and he is in a stable condition.”

He said that on receiving the report, policemen were sent to the location to douse tension and clear the road and calm had returned to the area.

He further confirmed that the policeman was arrested and “he will face the music.”