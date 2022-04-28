Governor Bala Mohammed imposes curfew on Bauchi community

This is contained in a statement by Mr Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Adviser on Media and he reiterated that the current administration would not relent in providing lasting peace and security, not only in the area but across all the communities in the state.

"His Excellency has also directed security agencies to conduct intensive surveillance in order to identify the cause of the incident and condemned the burning of houses and other properties by the unsuspected hoodlums.

“The governor who also directed for the establishment of a police outfit in the area in a move to enforce security, further urged communities in the area to live in peace and harmony irrespective of their religious or tribal differences as no society can progress and develop without peace,” he said Publicity to the governor.

According to him, the move was a sequel to a community clash where three persons lost their lives, many were injured and houses were burnt.

Gidado also said that the government informed the public that security agents had already arrested the perpetrators of the clash.

The introduction of state police into Nigerian policing system has been widely suggested as the only solution for the curbing of the incessant security conundrum in the country.