Gov. Sule mourns victims of Kwara boat mishap

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sule, who is Chairman, North-Central Governors’ Forum, described the incident as a tragedy and huge loss to Kwara State and the country in general.

Governor Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]
This is contained in a statement by Mr Ibrahim Addra, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia.

The governor condoled with the government and people of Kwara and urged the families of victims to take solace in God.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleague, Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, and the people of Kwara at this sad period.

“Our hearts are also with the families who lost their loved ones in the incident,” Sule said.

The governor prayed God to grant the departed souls eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear the lost.

NAN reports that a boat conveying about 250 people from Gboti village to Ebu and Dzakan communities, all in Patigi Local Government Area, capsized after its engine collapsed, leading to the death of 106 persons.

News Agency Of Nigeria

