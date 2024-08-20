Gov Mutfwang suspends 2 commissioners, others

Recommended articles
Mutfwang announced the suspension in a statement by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), issued on Tuesday in Jos.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspended government officials included: Chrysanthus Dawam and Jamila Tukur, the commissioners for Budget and Economic Planning, and that of Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, respectively.
Others affected by the suspension were: Dio Lamul, Special Adviser on Rural Development, and Moses Sule, the liaison officer for Mikang constituency of the state.
Bere said that the suspension took immediate effect.