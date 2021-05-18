RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ogun Governor Abiodun suspends top aide Abidemi Rufai who was arrested in the U.S for fraud

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The governor ordered Rufai's suspension as soon as he was briefed.

Abidemi Rufai (middle) was caught in the United States for wire fraud (The Cable)
Abidemi Rufai (middle) was caught in the United States for wire fraud (The Cable) Abidemi Rufai (middle) was caught in the United States for wire fraud (The Cable) Pulse Nigeria

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has suspended Abidemi Rufai, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties to the governor, after Rufai was arrested in the United States for wire fraud to the tune of $350,000 or over N144 million.

Recommended articles

"Yes, he has been suspended and the law will take its course from here," the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, tells Pulse.

Rufai's suspension will subsequently morph into an outright sack, state government officials have disclosed.

The FBI and the U.S Department of Justice allege that Rufai, 42, perpetrated the scheme to steal over $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD).

The criminal complaint alleges that Rufai used the stolen identities of more than 100 Washington residents to file fraudulent claims with ESD for COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

Some seven U.S States were reportedly scammed in the process.

U.S authorities believe that Rufai's arrest will be a game changer in attempts to nab other fraudsters who stole identities of U.S citizens, in a bid to claim COVID-19 related unemployment benefits from the government.

In March, Nigerian fraudster Collins Samuel was jailed for two years after duping the State of Virginia in the United States to the tune of $8,000 (N3.3 million), in COVID-19 related benefits.

Linked to a slew of Charity organisations in Nigeria, Abidemi Rufai is no new face in Ogun State political circles. In 2019, he ran for the office of House of Reps to represent Ijebu Central before he was appointed as a top aide of Governor Abiodun.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How to handle anxiety

Michael Blackson's girlfriend breaks up with him and announces reason online

INEC headquarters in Enugu has been burnt

Police bust 23-year-old who attempted to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals