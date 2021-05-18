Ogun Governor Abiodun suspends top aide Abidemi Rufai who was arrested in the U.S for fraud

"Yes, he has been suspended and the law will take its course from here," the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, tells Pulse.

Rufai's suspension will subsequently morph into an outright sack, state government officials have disclosed.

The FBI and the U.S Department of Justice allege that Rufai, 42, perpetrated the scheme to steal over $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD).

The criminal complaint alleges that Rufai used the stolen identities of more than 100 Washington residents to file fraudulent claims with ESD for COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

Some seven U.S States were reportedly scammed in the process.

U.S authorities believe that Rufai's arrest will be a game changer in attempts to nab other fraudsters who stole identities of U.S citizens, in a bid to claim COVID-19 related unemployment benefits from the government.

In March, Nigerian fraudster Collins Samuel was jailed for two years after duping the State of Virginia in the United States to the tune of $8,000 (N3.3 million), in COVID-19 related benefits.