The announcement was made at MultiChoice Nigeria’s festive season campaign launch on, Tuesday, 17 November.

The pop culture sensation who captivated hearts during his time in the BBNaija house and gained a huge fanbase – the loyally fierce ICONS - will kick-off a GOtv city tour starting this November in Abeokuta, Enugu, Uyo, Abuja and Lagos.

Congratulations Icons! Laycon is the new brand ambassador for GOtv

Asides from the tour, Laycon will also star in the brand’s festive campaign for the GOtv Jolli package.

The rapper took to his Twitter page to share the good news with his fans:

Chief Customer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho said: “Laycon’s rise to fame on the platform of the hugely popular BBNaija reality TV show is one story that will never get old. His talent fuelled by passion made him highly relatable and endeared him to many. We are excited to have him onboard and we look forward to a mutually rewarding experience.”

Meanwhile, GOtv has a huge content offering this festive season! Follow GOtv on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to find out more. Visit www.gotvafrica.com or download MyGOtv app which is available to iOS and Android users to upgrade, reconnect or select the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions and for other self-service options.

*This is a featured post.