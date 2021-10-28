GOtv @10: Reasons we are loving GOtv

As the pay-off line ‘Love it’ goes, let’s take a look at reasons GOtv Nigeria has gained the love of Nigerians and become the preferred option for families.

Provision of Quality and Entertaining Content:

GOtv provides a range of content that cuts across different genres – reality, sports, documentary, kiddies content, telenovelas and much more - for a more wholesome viewing experience for its customers.

There are also homegrown local content that provide viewers with variety of programmes like popular Nigerian drama series, ‘The Johnsons’, ‘Flatmates’ and ‘My Siblings and I’ on GOtv’s Africa Magic channels.

Also, MultiChoice Nigeria recently partnered with Nigerian Breweries Plc to air the twelfth season of the ‘Gulder Ultimate Search’ (GUS). The show airs weekends at 8pm on AM Showcase, AM Urban and AM Family.

This festive season promises to be even better as GOtv has announced a line-up of brand new and returning shows such as; AM Turn Up Friday, AM Owambe Saturday and lots more.

Promotional Offers:

If there is anything GOtv is known for, it’s the love of discount offers. GOtv with its already affordable package goes even lower by churning out back-to-back promo offers for customers without compromising the quality of their programmes. Some of the offers include, Step Up Promo, Price Slash offer, We Dey Your side and the Biggie goals promo. We can only look forward to more special offers as the festive season approaches.

Easy Self-Service Options:

Any brand that makes reconnections and upgrades easy for their customers will always be loved by all. GOtv provides self-service platforms that allows its customers manage their accounts without hassle. From clearing error codes, renewing/paying for subscriptions and upgrading packages, to viewing payment history, this can also be done on your mobile device without visiting any of the outlets.

The self-service options include the MyGOtv App, USSD Code *288#, Paga, Quickteller, ATM, Bank Apps, MultiChoice Outlets and Toll-free customer care lines.

Enhanced Decoder Functionality:

For customers who want to remain up to date on GOtv’s offerings and be in control of their viewing experience, there is an Enhanced Decoder Notification (EDN) functionality at your fingertips.

The EDN functionality are set of icons on your screen that display valuable information like the viewing days left, special offers and discounts, latest content and upcoming campaigns.

This information can be accessed from the “okay” button on the GOtv remote, followed by “messages” on the menu bar, and then use the arrow keys to scroll through the different messages. With this service, customers can enjoy high-end resolution content with amazing sound quality without any interruptions.

You think this is enough reason to love GOtv? There is one more shocker for you.

GOtv recently announced an additional package to its already existing packages. The new package called ‘GOtv Supa’, which launches on Monday, 1st November 2021, comes with over 80 channels and will include channels like ROK, Honey TV, Nickelodeon Jr, Africa Magic Urban, WWE and lots more. The amazing part is the new package will available for a token of N5,500 only. This Christmas is about to get hotter!

