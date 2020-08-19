The celebrated singer had claimed in his past interviews to be a “Virgin”, adding that he would only have sex with a woman after marriage, so almost everyone was eager to see how he would go about kissing his wife if indeed he was a virgin.

Joe Mettle tied the knot with Salomey Selassie Dzisa and when it was time for him to kiss her, he thought it necessary to issue some semblance of caveat just so people would not be surprised to see a ‘virgin’ kissing masterfully.

READ ALSO: He married me just 15 days after we met – Lady narrates how she found husband on a silver platter

Before kissing her, Joe Mettle said: “There’s something about the Holy Spirit. He can teach all things.”

Watch the Holy Spirit-backed kissing in the video below: