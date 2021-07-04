RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Good sex, cook good and respect makes a successful marriage - Kennedy Agyapong advises women

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong has sent a piece of advice to women on how to have a successful marriage.

According to Mr Agyapong, there some three things that every woman should do to make her marriage successful.

Listing them, the MP noted that respect, good cooking and good sex makes a marriage great.

“Any woman who wants a successful marriage will have to possess these three qualities,” he said.

Adding that “Good sex, cook good and respect, that's it. Any woman who wants a successful marriage should have these three things."

He further advised that no matter how beautiful a woman is, not having the aforementioned qualities will not be successful in her marriage.

“Every man who has a wife with such qualities always gives her want she wants. Hence, people might even think the women have bewitched their husbands,” he emphasised.

