Good Nigerian schools that offer to teach Mass Communication and Journalism

Also, you do not necessarily have to work for a large company when you graduate. Many graduates use their media skills to form independent companies, blogs, and even small reporting sites. Working for “the man” is only an option. There are others.

So, let’s say that you want to study Journalism and Mass Communication in Nigeria. Which institution is the best?

Thankfully, there is more than a single right answer. You will be able to choose from multiple great institutions.

University of Lagos

A spot on their mass-com program can be hard to obtain. Should this be your desired institution, you must prepare yourself for a sizable amount of people who want the same thing. Here, you will find standard mass-com courses such as reporting, ethics in journalism, new writing, and so on. In addition, the Arts department is the envy of the world.

UNILAG is very well-equipped with modern didactic material to facilitate the learning process. This university should be the primary choice for Lagos natives, or for those who wish to relocate there.

UNILAG’s location gives it one of its primary perk: proximity to most centers of information, media, and commerce.

NNAMDI AZIKIWE University

In terms of mass com education, this establishment is one of Nigeria’s best. At any given time, a large number of students are studying to become excellent journalists or communication specialists.

AHMADU BELLO University

Ahmadu Bello University ticks all of the boxes. It has a great program with sufficient learning equipment, the faculty members are knowledgeable and supportive, and even your peers will be above-average in their level of preparation and expertise. Go here if you want a world-class experience while studying.

Bowen University

This NUC-approved school is perfectly adequate, and it can produce reputable media personalities and journalists.

University of Nigeria

You rarely get the opportunity to study at a place that made history. Nigeria’s first media department was founded here. Its program is way above average, boasting well-trained faculty eager to instruct young minds. University of Nigeria is in the south-eastern part of the nation.

University of Benin

UNIBEN, or the University of Benin is a great public school located in Edo State Benin City. Uniben makes the list as one of the nation’s greatest institutions of higher learning.

University of Ilorin

The University of ILORIN is another prestigious Nigerian center of higher learning. This federal college has some of the nation’s most prestigious JAMB programs.

Kogi State University

If you are a student interested in studying JAMB, Kogi State University should be one of your top choices. The program is excellent, and the teachers are experienced and supportive.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University

You can find this federal university under multiple names, including NAU and UNIZIK. It has a total of four campuses located in the lovely Anambra State. The main branch can be found in Anambra, while the other three are located in Agulu, Nnewi, and Ifite-Ogwari.

Topics covered and duration of studies

So, now that we’ve become familiar with some of the best universities, let’s answer some other questions. For example, many people might be curious regarding the duration of the studies.

At the time of writing, all mass communication and journalism degrees in Nigeria will take 4 years to obtain. This may seem like a stretch, but students must understand that mass com is a very large field. The topics and subjects are comprehensive, and even the most summary glance will take a lot of time.

Some of the Subjects include History of Africa, History of Nigeria, Basic Communication Theory, Introduction to film, Communication in English, Nigerian law and legal system, Philosophy, Logic, Major World Civilization, Critical Writing, Review Writing, Intro to film, Introduction to fiction, and many others.

Now, it becomes obvious why this is a 4-year degree.

Ideal subjects to pursue

Given the wide array of subjects, should you focus more on certain fields of study? The answer is yes. Students should gather as many credits as possible in the English Language, Maths, and Literature in English. Passing your Maths course is obligatory when it comes to the WASSCE, and yet it is not relevant in regards to the JAMB.

JAMB degrees require you to pass Economics, English, Literature in English and government, and several other subjects.

How to get in and graduate?

So, what are the criteria that make you eligible to join one of these top-tier colleges? First, you must be a high-school graduate, and possess the General Certificate of Education, and you must have credits in at least two arts subjects.

As a side-note, if your selected University requires an application letter, you can pay for one online. This is your future, so no use risking everything on your lack of experience. Be sure to google betterwritingservices to see which online paper writing site can facilitate your college application process.

In terms of graduation, the student has to get at least a 200 on their JAMB/UTME test. The criteria will vary depending on which University you choose to attend.

Conclusion

Overall, if you are a high school graduate that wants to pursue higher education in Nigeria, you are in luck. Especially in the Mass Communication and Journalism fields, you are spoiled by so many choices.

Nigeria has a broad range of schools, suited for every type of student and located in every region of the country.

