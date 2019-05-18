The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Gombe zonal office, has secured the conviction of a civil servant in the state, Adamu Mudi on a count charge bordering on cheating and forgery.

Mudi, who was arraigned at the State High Court 2 on Friday, May 17, 2019, was accused of possessing counterfeit seal to commit forgery, which was reported to the EFCC in July 2016.

According to Punch, an investigation has shown that Mudi fraudulently used a forged National Examination Council certificate in 2016, which he used to secure employment in the state government.

However, Mudi was exposed by the staff verification committee constituted by the government and was handed over to the EFCC.

According to the prosecuting counsel, A. Y. Muntaka, “the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 366 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 364 of the same Code.”

Mudi, however, pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him, hence, Muntaka presented the evidence documents and the confessional statement of the accused person to the court, asking for his conviction.

After listening to the defence counsel, the trial judge, Sa’ad Mohammad reportedly sentenced Mudi to three months’ in imprisonment with an option of paying a fine of N60,000.