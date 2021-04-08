The man reported to be from Osu in Accra and identified as Dr. Pillow took to his Facebook page to glorify God’s name and motivate others who might be going through some of the difficult situations he had to grapple with before eventually making it.

According to celebritiesbuzz.com.gh, he was regarded as one of their best musicians while in Ghana, but life became unbearable for him.

The new portal added that the situation was so bad that Dr. Pillow was left with no option but to resort to all sort of minor works before finally settling on barbering which eventually opened a massive door for him to enter into the UK.

He can now heave a sigh of relief from the past struggles having probably attained his aim.

In a photo of his shared on Facebook by Dr. Pillow which he captioned: “Never give up in life God can change your story”, he looks all smiles in his uniform and exudes positive energy.