Goat thief blames friends for misguidance, sentenced to 8 strokes of the cane

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict confessed that he stole the goat from his neighbour’s house when he was taken to the police station for questioning.

Thief receives 8 strokes of the cane for stealing goat
The convict, who admitted committing the offence, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, saying that he was misguided by his friends. While delivering his judgment, the Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, said the court was merciful with the defendant because he did not waste in admitting his guilt.

Emmanuel ordered that Usman be given eight strokes of the cane and warned him to desist from committing crimes in future, adding that the court might not be this lenient the next time he appeared before him.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the convict committed the offence on October 6 at Ungwan Rimi Kaduna.

According to Leo, the convict, who was caught by members of the vigilante group with the goat at Ali Akilu Road Kaduna, could not give a satisfactory explanation on how he got it. He said the convict confessed that he stole the goat from his neighbour’s house when he was taken to the police station for questioning.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

