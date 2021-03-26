According to an Adomonline.com report, the mysterious incident occurred around 6:pm on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, leaving residents in a state of both shock and fear.

The news portal further reported some residents as having told Adom News that they were yet to come to terms with the incident as they could not fathom the circumstances surrounding the birth.

The mysterious kid however died a few hours after delivery. It is unclear yet what caused its death.

It is reported that the owner of the goat who was probably equally taken aback by the bizarre incident abandoned the body of the dead baby goat ostensibly out of fear. Some dogs in the community were seen feeding on the abandoned carcass of the mysterious kid.

The residents who believe the goat might be possessed said cleansing the land with alacrity could spare the community any likely calamity as a result of the strange incident.