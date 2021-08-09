Glover’s BBN Games sparks conversation on social media

Pulse Nigeria

Glover speaks to the evolving lifestyle of young, trendy Nigerians and their adoption of the Giftcard culture in everyday gifting.

This is Glover’s brand vision, and they’ve seen it come to life through the visibility and talk-ability garnered from tweets and comments during the show’s arena task.

Pulse Nigeria

The game started on a light note, introducing the housemates to the brand’s products and services and how it connects to their lifestyle.

The housemates were tasked to put together a presentation that explains why the average person who knows nothing about Giftcards should adopt them, and how adopting Giftcards as a gifting culture can improve relationships.

Pulse Nigeria

It progressed to the housemates acting out their presentations in the lounge area, infusing humor into their performance before moving to the arena for the true or false game, answering questions about the different Giftcard personas which were read out by the umpires at the start of the game.

Pulse Nigeria

The games were carefully selected to test the housemates’ cognitive ability and team spirit. This has no doubt boosted the brand’s image and educated the audience on the Glover brand and its relevance in improving relationships. This appearance has brought the Glover brand to the limelight in such a short time. We hope to explore more of what Glover offers locally and globally.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria