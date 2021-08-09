RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Glover’s BBN Games sparks conversation on social media

Talk about a brand’s influence on lifestyle, and we’ll have to discuss the Glover brand’s presence on the 6th season of the Big Brother Nigeria show.

As a new player in the tech industry and Giftcard market, Glover seized the opportunity to make a well-recognized appearance on the BBNaija show, one which will be recorded as a brand-changing experience.

Glover speaks to the evolving lifestyle of young, trendy Nigerians and their adoption of the Giftcard culture in everyday gifting.

This is Glover’s brand vision, and they’ve seen it come to life through the visibility and talk-ability garnered from tweets and comments during the show’s arena task.

The game started on a light note, introducing the housemates to the brand’s products and services and how it connects to their lifestyle.

The housemates were tasked to put together a presentation that explains why the average person who knows nothing about Giftcards should adopt them, and how adopting Giftcards as a gifting culture can improve relationships.

It progressed to the housemates acting out their presentations in the lounge area, infusing humor into their performance before moving to the arena for the true or false game, answering questions about the different Giftcard personas which were read out by the umpires at the start of the game.

The games were carefully selected to test the housemates’ cognitive ability and team spirit. This has no doubt boosted the brand’s image and educated the audience on the Glover brand and its relevance in improving relationships. This appearance has brought the Glover brand to the limelight in such a short time. We hope to explore more of what Glover offers locally and globally.

