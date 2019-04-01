Ehimare Aaleeyah who was accompanied by her parents enthused: "I feel blessed to be so recognised. I will use the money to pay my siblings' tuition fees". On his part, 29-year-old Ejembi Simon Inass who won the star prize of N1million said in an emotion-laden voice that he would use part of the money to promote his radio and television shows after payment of his tithe.

Ejembi who was profuse with thanks for the one million naira which his musical skit titled "Grandmaster" brought him, said on Tuesday at the Mike Adenuga Towers’ headquarters of national telecommunications company, Globacom, venue of the prize presentation ceremony that, “I am grateful to God, my friends and family. I will go on tour to promote talents in my area and also take relief materials to an orphanage”.

The grand prize winner, an actor and musician from Benue State was joined by five others who won the consolation prize of N200,000 each. They were Nwogwugwu Brainie, a Law graduate of Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka who currently manages 'Jimmy's Play House', a dance, photo and music studio in Owerri, Imo State; Doyin Hafeezah Salau, a 400-Level female Law student of the University of Lagos who hails from Kwara State; 23-year-old Biochemistry graduate of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Abia State, Emeh Emmanuel Okwun; 17-year-old Ehimare Aaleeyah Shaka, an aspiring music star from Edo State and John Sunday Peter, a graduate of Apa College of Education, Benue State.

Doyin Hafeezah Salau who enthused that her musical career was taking shape said, “I have saved the N50,000 which I won during the weekly shows and will add it to this N200, 000 to buy video recording camera for my skit productions. Glo has really helped me”.

Similarly, John Sunday Peter disclosed: “I will use the prize money to get accommodation in Lakowe, in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos where I stay and promote my music career. I have been sourcing for funds and Glo has provided it at the right time,” just as Nwogwugwu Brainie said, "I am very happy, very excited. I feel indebted to Glo. I am a lawyer and a politician. I am the Imo State Chairman, National Interest Party. I will use my money to organise a talent hunt programme for youths in my community".