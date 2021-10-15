Global Handwashing Day: Delta Soap kicks off handwashing campaign

“Handwashing has always been a central element of basic hygiene and since the Covid-19 pandemic, its significance as one of the easiest ways to prevent the spread of a virus is even more crucial,” Orange Group Media and Communications Director, Uchenna Ezenna- Gboneme stated.

“With The #PassTheSoapChallenge to encourage Nigerians to wash their hands properly with soap as one of the first lines of defence against infections,” she added.

With the #PassTheSoapChallenge, social media influencers like Bolatito Bez-Idakula, Jayne Aguoye of Fab Mum, Rodney Umeh, Aji Anje and Jessica Anagor (Jessiekaey) will wash their hands with Delta soap to show the importance of handwashing. Delta soap will also share many more tips on handwashing across all social media platforms.

The Global Handwashing Day campaign is an international advocacy day that holds on the 15th of October annually to increase awareness, motivate, and inspire people around the world to improve their handwashing habits.

The World Health Organisation in 2020 released a 6-step guide to handwashing which lasts approximately 20 seconds and covers every area of the hand.

Delta Soap, an Orange Group brand is an antibacterial soap that helps the skin fight against germs that cause skin infections. With a new unique formula and luxurious fragrance, rich lather and firmer bars, the soap gives an all-day feeling of freshness.

About Orange Group

Orange Group is an innovative fast-moving consumer goods company based out of Nigeria with a footprint that stretches across West Africa in three key segments: Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Food and Beverage.

Still waxing strong thirty-three years after its inception, Orange Group has evolved into one of the most prestigious Pharmaceutical, Food, Beverage, and Personal/Home Care brands in West Africa. It was founded by the Group Chairman Sir Tony Ezenna in 1988 and has produced some of West Africa’s best-known pharmaceutical and home care brands including Procold, Delta Soap, Mixagrip, Passion Energy Drink and others. In 2009, the company entered a Joint Venture partnership with Indonesia's largest pharmaceutical company, Kalbe Farma. Most recently, the brand has continued to innovate in the FMCG space, releasing Nigeria’s first sachet mosquito repellent cream; ‘Gardia.’

